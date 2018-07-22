SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 33-foot inflatable “Trump Chicken” will make another appearance in the Bay Area, this time sailing around the San Francisco shore dressed in prison garb on Sunday.

The massive chicken, wearing a “Prisoner 45” striped shirt, will be inflated at Crissy Field at noon and then leave for Fisherman’s Wharf, according to The Trump Chicken website.

The gold-crested chicken is set to arrive at the Ferry Building about 1:30 p.m., sailing slowly past The Embarcadero, then appear near McCovey Cove about 2:30 p.m. and return to be deflated about 3 p.m.

The chicken made its debut in April 2017 at the San Francisco Tax March, organizer Danelle Morton said.

Since then, the chicken has popped up around the country in several different sizes. It made an appearance outside the White House in February and, in San Francisco on Presidents Day weekend, the chicken was sailed around Alcatraz Island.

A fundraising site for the chicken had raised more than $500 of a $4,000 goal by Saturday afternoon.

The GoFundMe site can be found at: http://gofundme.com/speaktruthtopoultry

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed