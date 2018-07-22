VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a garage early Sunday morning, according to Vacaville Police.

Police said they responded to a report of shots fired around 3 a.m. Sunday morning on the 400 block of Kentucky Street.

According to officials, a male subject, 24-year-old Gage Pontarelli of Vacaville, was contacted on the scene and placed under arrest for murder.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Gottlieb at 707.449.5200.