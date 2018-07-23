FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Solano County authorities are cracking down on dangerous “sideshows” happening on public streets.

Over the weekend, California Highway Patrol focused their efforts on Solano County. A patrol aircraft soon spotted some cars doing some donuts at Lynch Canyon and American Canyon Road.

Officers converged on the area, boxing in the suspects on both sides of McGreary Road between Red Top and American Canyon roads.

A total of 12 drivers were eventually cited – with one of them having their car impounded, CHP says.

CHP had a total of three cars impounded during the enforcement operation over the weekend.

Authorities have been cracking down on sideshows in recent weeks. Last weekend, a total of 10 cars were impounded for allegedly participating in sideshows in the Sacramento area.