ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A cheerleading coach was arrested for driving under the influence while chaperoning a dozen students at an out-of-town camp. She was booked into jail just hours before her students were set to perform.

It was certainly a shocking call to dozens of parents who were told to come and pick up their kids after a coach was accused of drinking with a student inside the car.

Twenty-two-year-old Roseville High coach Gabi Vega was supposed to be prepping her cheerleaders for performance at cheer camp.

“I think they were supposed to perform today and unfortunately they didn’t get that opportunity,” Brad Basham Asst. Superintendent, Roseville Joint Unified School District.

Instead, Vega spent the night in jail, accused of driving drunk. The squad was at a cheer camp at Sonoma State University.

“It’s disappointing,” said Basham. “The expectation is that when you’re an adult and you are charged with the safety and supervision of our students — whether that’s through chaperoning or coaching in the classroom — you are never under the influence and you never put our kids in harm’s way.”

Thirty-four student-athletes were on the trip. When Vega was arrested, a parent chaperone stepped in.

“They made arrangements for all of the student-athletes to be picked up by their parents,” said Basham.

One source says at least one student was in the car when it was pulled over by police and another student had allegedly just gotten out. It’s unclear where the coach was going.

“I would be absolutely devastated,” said Marcy Shaw, a parent.

Parents of other student-athletes are in disbelief.

“You trust other people with your children. You would never expect something like that to happen,” said Shaw.

Former Roseville High football player Devin Pepper says coaches aren’t just employees, they’re role models.

“You look to your coach for a person to give you guidance,” said Shaw.

Vega is now on administrative leave, pending the outcome of a district investigation.

We spoke with a few parents who wanted to remain anonymous. One tells us they may be seeking legal advice. Another says Vega was released from jail today and sent a text to the girls apologizing for what happened.

The school district sent an email to parents throughout the district, alerting them of the incident.