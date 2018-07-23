TRUCKEE (CBS13) – Fired up over the American flag, a Truckee man is under arrest for how he allegedly reacted to finding old glory being displayed.

The flag was on display overnight outside of the Glenshire General Store. Police say one man took exception to that and responded in an extreme way.

Joshua Lozon allegedly set the flag on fire because it had been left up overnight because it wasn’t lit by lights, something Lozon said was a flag-code violation.

“If he had that kind of problem, wouldn’t you first come to the owner, and say hey maybe it’d be good if you took your flag down at night,” said store owner Jack McDaniel.

McDaniel’s daughter Allie helps run the store.

“I think it’s very contradictory that he burns it for patriotism,” she said.

The family feels fortunate the fire didn’t do more damage.

“That’s the thing — there’s a lot of wood right here. it could catch on fire easily,” said McDaniel.

It’s an arrest over the stars and stripes. A store’s show patriotism became the target of a criminal act.

While Lozon claims he acted out of patriotism, police say it’s arson. They say if he’s convicted, Lozon faces up to three years behind bars.