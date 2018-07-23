Filed Under:Lathrop

LATHROP (CBS13) – A 17-year-old Lathrop High School student died in an apparent drowning over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday at the River Island development.

Lathrop-Manteca Fire District officials say crews responded to the scene around 10:40 p.m. to investigate a reported drowning. Bystanders were able to communicate where the teen was last seen in the water and divers soon jumped in.

The teen did not survive, officials say. He’s been identified by the San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office as 17-year-old Lathrop resident Jerald Asican.

First responders say the incident should serve as an unfortunate reminder to always wear appropriate life jackets.

