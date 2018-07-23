SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The MEGA Millions jackpot is now $512 million and could grow even larger before Tuesday night’s drawing.

Nobody matched the five numbers plus the MEGA ball on Friday night so the jackpot rolled over and is now the 5th largest in the game’s history.

The last time anyone won a MEGA Millions jackpot was May 4th. It was worth $142 million.

The next drawing is Tuesday at 8 pm Pacific time.

Tickets cost $2 per play

Players pick 6 numbers- the first 5 range from 1-70; the MEGA Ball is 1-25

Players can choose their own numbers or select Easy Pick/Quick Pick

Winners can get paid in 2 ways: Annuity (1 immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments), or Cash (one-time, lump-sum payment)

The “draw entry” closes at 7:45 pm (Pacific time)

The numbers are picked at 8 pm (Pacific time)

The overall odds of winning any MEGA Millions prize is about 1 in 24

The overall odds of winning the MEGA Millions jackpot is about 1 in 303 million

The cash option on the current jackpot is $303 million.

The largest jackpots in MEGA Millions history:

$656 million- March 30, 2012

$648 million- December 17, 2013

$536 million- July 8, 2016

$533 million- March 30, 2018

$512 million- July 24, 2018

$451 million- January 5, 2018

$414 million- March 18, 2014

$393 million- August 11, 2017

$390 million- March 6, 2007

$380 million- January 4, 2011

MEGA Millions is played in 44 states, plus Washington, DC and the U.S. Virgin Islands. California joined MEGA Millions in 2005.