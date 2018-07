SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are working to clear up an accident on Highway 50 that involved a street sweeper.

The scene is on eastbound Highway 50 at Watt Avenue.

A street sweeper vehicle, for an unknown reason, overturned a little after 5 a.m.

The eastbound off-ramp at Watt Avenue is now closed. Some drivers who were seen driving through the flares were ticked by authorities.

The driver of the street sweep is OK.