  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a Sacramento police patrol vehicle collided with a teenager during a chase Sunday night.

The scene was on Eleanor Avenue near Rio Linda Boulevard.

Investigators say officers on patrol tried to stop a 16-year-old boy on a bike for a vehicle code violation. The boy ran away and officers chased after him.

The teen’s family says the patrol car then hit him in the front yard of a home.

“Whatever he did, he didn’t deserve to get hit by a car and get flown ten feet over another car,” said Maria Washington, the teen’s aunt.

The teen was taken to hospital for minor injuries and complaint of pain. He’s listed in stable condition.

Officers formed a riot line to seal off the scene and stop any potential fights.

The major collision team is interviewing the officer and witnesses.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s