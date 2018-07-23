SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a Sacramento police patrol vehicle collided with a teenager during a chase Sunday night.

The scene was on Eleanor Avenue near Rio Linda Boulevard.

Investigators say officers on patrol tried to stop a 16-year-old boy on a bike for a vehicle code violation. The boy ran away and officers chased after him.

Sacramento Police forming riot line along Eleanor Ave, after @SacPolice officer reportedly hit a teen boy with patrol SUV @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/iapV1EySRR — Angela Musallam (@AngelaNews) July 23, 2018

The teen’s family says the patrol car then hit him in the front yard of a home.

“Whatever he did, he didn’t deserve to get hit by a car and get flown ten feet over another car,” said Maria Washington, the teen’s aunt.

The teen was taken to hospital for minor injuries and complaint of pain. He’s listed in stable condition.

Officers formed a riot line to seal off the scene and stop any potential fights.

The major collision team is interviewing the officer and witnesses.