MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MAY 26: NFL star Tom Brady throws a ball to Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing on the TAG Heuer boat after qualifying for the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Ryan Mayer

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady remains at the top of the football world despite entering his 40s. He’s coming off a season in which he made his seventh Super Bowl appearance and threw for over 4,500 yards with the third-highest completion percentage (66.3) of his career. Yet, when a photo surfaced of him shirtless online late last week, his accomplishments didn’t shield him from Internet users calling him out of shape.

I’m old and out of shape and somehow look just as good as Tom Brady https://t.co/NlPtRtZDX4 — Jason Fegadel (@JFegadel) July 17, 2018

Tom Brady lying about his diet his body is TRASH still lol — BEAST (@MonstaKakarot) July 18, 2018

Some fans clearly aren’t used to seeing professional athletes look the way Brady does. But, just because he isn’t shredded with muscle doesn’t mean he is incapable of shredding your team on the field. Plenty of fans came to Brady’s defense.

I don’t know how anybody that’s not a patriots fan could try to use this picture to roast pats fans/Tom Brady…. if you think that’s not up to par for the nfl body, shouldn’t you be embarrassed he dismantles your team every week😂😅 not to mention kissing a model worth $350+mill pic.twitter.com/v0fCP1j7f4 — Bass Mo Shops (@NickMo39) July 19, 2018

At his age & 6 super bowls later, I think I'd tell the critic's to " take a hike"…I doubt they even played 1 down of football period..! Tom Brady is being body shamed for not having six-pack abs https://t.co/k9uf5L1q1M — Bob Vela (@raventerprises) July 18, 2018

The body plays the game, the mind determines the results. ~ Tom Brady — Marc Anderson (@mentalsports) July 20, 2018

Brady is entering his 19th season in the league with the Patriots once again the favorites to win the Super Bowl. He posted a video to Instagram over the weekend that should quell any concerns about his abilities being diminished.