STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – A helicopter went down in the area of Highway 108 near the Lover’s Leap area in Stanislaus County Tuesday night.

Officials say the helicopter was on its way to the Ferguson Fire when it started experiencing mechanical failure and was forced to make an emergency landing. Then it tipped over.

Helicopter down just east of Oakdale Law enforcement is remaining on scene. pic.twitter.com/cI0Uw8WKfd — Stan Con Fire PIO (@stanconfirepio) July 25, 2018

There were two people on the aircraft when it went down. One person was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.