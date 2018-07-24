  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:02 AMComics Unleashed
    01:32 AMPaid Program
    02:02 AMPaid Program
    02:32 AMPaid Program
    03:02 AMForensic Files
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Music, Sacramento
Photo: Brandon Zack/Unsplash

SACRAMENTO (Hoodline) – If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From an up-and-coming country duo to an all-night anniversary gala, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

 

Young Fables @ Goldfield Trading Post

https%3A%2F%2Fcdn.evbuc.com%2Fimages%2F46387765%2F212941566359%2F1%2Foriginal 3 Cant Miss Music Events In Sacramento This Week

The Young Fables are a modern traditional country band composed of Laurel Wright Wesley Lunsford. Radio station 101.9 is sponsoring a free show at Goldfield Trading Post.

When: Wednesday, July 25, 7 p.m.- Thursday, July 26, 6 a.m.
Where: Goldfield Trading Post, 1630 J St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Midnight Tyrannosaurus @ Ace of Spades

https%3A%2F%2Fcdn.evbuc.com%2Fimages%2F44340788%2F144714897545%2F1%2Foriginal 3 Cant Miss Music Events In Sacramento This Week

Tampa, Florida-based electronic music artist Midnight Tyrannosaurus join Canadian producer Phiso for a performance at Ace of Spades.

When: Friday, July 27, 8 p.m.- Saturday, July 28, 6 a.m.
Where: Ace of Spades, 1417 R St.
Price: $25 (General Admission Tier 4)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

HOF GALA @ Ace of Spades

https%3A%2F%2Fcdn.evbuc.com%2Fimages%2F45449729%2F144714897545%2F1%2Foriginal 3 Cant Miss Music Events In Sacramento This Week

Local event organizer HOF is throwing a party to celebrate its ten-year anniversary at Ace of Spades. The gala will include live guest performances and curated DJ sets.

When: Saturday, July 28, 7 p.m.- Sunday, July 29, 6 a.m.
Where: Ace of Spades, 1417 R St.
Price: $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s