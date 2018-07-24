SACRAMENTO (Hoodline) – If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From an up-and-coming country duo to an all-night anniversary gala, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Young Fables @ Goldfield Trading Post

The Young Fables are a modern traditional country band composed of Laurel Wright Wesley Lunsford. Radio station 101.9 is sponsoring a free show at Goldfield Trading Post.

When: Wednesday, July 25, 7 p.m.- Thursday, July 26, 6 a.m.

Where: Goldfield Trading Post, 1630 J St.

Price: Free

Midnight Tyrannosaurus @ Ace of Spades

Tampa, Florida-based electronic music artist Midnight Tyrannosaurus join Canadian producer Phiso for a performance at Ace of Spades.

When: Friday, July 27, 8 p.m.- Saturday, July 28, 6 a.m.

Where: Ace of Spades, 1417 R St.

Price: $25 (General Admission Tier 4)

HOF GALA @ Ace of Spades

Local event organizer HOF is throwing a party to celebrate its ten-year anniversary at Ace of Spades. The gala will include live guest performances and curated DJ sets.

When: Saturday, July 28, 7 p.m.- Sunday, July 29, 6 a.m.

Where: Ace of Spades, 1417 R St.

Price: $30

