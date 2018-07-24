LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Musician Demi Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after overdosing on heroin, according to TMZ.

The entertainment site reports the 25-year-old singer was transported from a Hollywood Hills home this morning.

Her condition is not known.

The pop star has struggled with substance abuse before, having attended rehab for cocaine in the past.

Last month, she released a song called “Sober” revealing she had fallen off the wagon.

She tweeted and pinned the song to her feed last month.

“Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” she sings on the track. “And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor/ To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down this road before/ I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

“Sober” does not reveal the nature of Lovato’s relapse, but she sings, “I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again. I want to be a role model but I’m only human.”

Lovato has always been an open when it comes to her mental health and struggles with substance abuse.

In the past, Lovato has spoken candidly in various interviews about her drug use and addiction to alcohol, as well as her struggle with an eating disorder.

Lovato’s mother is a former Cowboys cheerleader.