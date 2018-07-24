LINDA (CBS13) – A woman is facing DUI and manslaughter charges after a head-on crash in Yuba County early Tuesday morning.

The scene was on N. Beale Road, west of College View Drive in the Linda area.

California Highway Patrol’s Yuba-Sutter division says, around 5:30 a.m., 32-year-old Marysville resident Rachel Hawkins was driving west on N. Beale Road when her car crashed head-on into another vehicle going the other way.

Two people were in the other car struck by Hawkins – both were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says.

Hawkins was taken to Rideout Hospital with major injuries. She will be arrested once released and is facing two counts of vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI.

The identities of the two people killed have not been released at this point.