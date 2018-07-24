  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Mega Millions
A Mega Millions lottery ticket prints out March 6, 2007 in San Francisco. The lottery jackpot was up to $370 million for tonight's drawing, which will take place in New York's Times Square instead of the usual drawing location in Atlanta. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)File (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (CBS/AP) — The winning numbers were drawn in the 5th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history: $522 million.

Eyewitness News was Center City before the drawing where tickets for the jackpot were hot sellers.

Many were dreaming big, plotting what they would do with all that cash.

“If I hit the jackpot I would quit my job and move far, far away,” said Marvin Blackwell.

The winning numbers are:

01-02-04-19-29, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3

a8729c54899a414a96774cb99750c773 Winning Numbers: Did You Hit The $522M Mega Millions Jackpot?

Credit: CBS3

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

