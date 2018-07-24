BROOKLYN, Iowa (AP) — State and federal agents are investigating the disappearance of a 20-year-old University of Iowa student who has been missing for nearly a week in eastern Iowa.

KCRG TV reports that Mollie Tibbetts was staying at her boyfriend’s home in Brooklyn last week, watching his dogs while he was out of town for work. A neighbor reported seeing Tibbetts jogging Wednesday evening. She was reported missing Thursday.

‼️good morning friends ‼️ please continue to keep your eyes open for Mollie Tibbetts! She has been missing from Brooklyn, Iowa since between 10 PM on 7/18 and the morning of 7/19. If you have seen or heard anything about her please contact the Poweshiek County authorities 🚨 pic.twitter.com/acTndYjHxD — Alyssa King (@AlyssaDKing) July 21, 2018

Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations spokesman Mitch Mortvedt said Tuesday that FBI and state investigators are concentrating on areas around Brooklyn where Tibbetts has been in the past. He says volunteer searches have been called off.

Mortvedt says the FBI also is using computer forensics, including Tibbetts’ online history and cellphone app usage, to help pinpoint where she might be.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.