SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Stockton and Modesto landed on WalletHub’s list of least educated cities in the United States.

WalletHub looked at the 150 largest cities nationwide and ranked them using 11 categories, including the number of adults (25 and older) with a bachelor’s degree, the racial education gap, and the quality of the public school system.

Overall, Stockton/Lodi came in at #143 and Modesto ranked #146.

Vallejo/Fairfield fared a bit better at #115.

Stockton/Roseville landed at #53.

The Top 10:

Ann Arbor, Michigan Washington, DC/Arlington, Virginia San Jose/Santa Clara Durham/Chapel Hill, North Carolina San Francisco/Oakland Madison, Wisconsin Boston/Cambridge, Massachusetts Austin/Round Rock, Texas Seattle/Tacoma, Washington Bridgeport/Stamford, Connecticut

You can read the full report HERE.