SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Fire Department firefighters saved a dog from a hot car Tuesday afternoon and posted the video on social media.

The temperature inside the car registered 114 degrees when they freed the pup.

The dog’s owner arrived as they freed the dog and claimed the window was rolled down.

“Even with a window rolled down the temperatures are still too hot for any animal or human to sit in a parked vehicle. REMINDER! Love your animals and leave them at home,” the company said in a statement.

Temperatures outside in Sacramento topped 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

In 2016 California approved AB 797 allowing bystanders to smash a window in order to free a dog trapped in a hot car. Bystanders are not held liable for damage.