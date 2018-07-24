STOCKTON (CBS13) – Nearly 30 people, including 10 kids, have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Stockton Monday evening.

The scene was near Ponce De Leon Avenue and Acapulco Way.

The Red Cross is assisting eight families displaced by a five-alarm fire in #Stockton. This morning on @CBSSacramento & @GoodDaySac, we're learning more about the damage & the large scale response. pic.twitter.com/sM0hVRVk84 — Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) July 24, 2018

Firefighters responded to the scene a little 7 p.m. and found flames shooting from the roof of the multi-unit apartment building.

Crews were able to knock down the flames, but not before significant damage was done to the building.

This where @stocktonfire believes the five-alarm fire that displaced about 30 people originated. A car parked in a carport next to the two structures damaged by the flames. #stockton @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/sIIJ8b0PR5 — Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) July 24, 2018

About 30 people, a total of eight families, have been displaced. The Red Cross is helping the families.

Firefighters believe the fire originated in a carport next to the two structures damaged.