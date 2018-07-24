Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Nearly 30 people, including 10 kids, have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Stockton Monday evening.
The scene was near Ponce De Leon Avenue and Acapulco Way.
Firefighters responded to the scene a little 7 p.m. and found flames shooting from the roof of the multi-unit apartment building.
Crews were able to knock down the flames, but not before significant damage was done to the building.
About 30 people, a total of eight families, have been displaced. The Red Cross is helping the families.
Firefighters believe the fire originated in a carport next to the two structures damaged.