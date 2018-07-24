  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:stanislaus county, Stansilaus County Sheriff's Department, Waterford

WATERFORD (CBS13) – A 10-year-old child was hit and killed by a car in Waterford, Stanislaus County.

The incident happened late Tuesday evening. The child was hit on Highway 130, also known as Yosemite Boulevard, at Tim Bell Road, according to a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department statement.

The child was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

We do not know if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash. Officials say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with their investigation.

