REDWOOD CITY

REDWOOD CITY (CBS13) – Military officials a California soldier went AWOL and stole a Humvee, ditching it more than 150 miles away.

Soldier Spencer Slick was demoted during training on Tuesday at Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County. That’s when officials say the 34-year-old stole a Humvee and took off.

The soldier was eventually arrested by California Highway Patrol in Redwood City without resistance. He has been returned to military custody.

Slick reportedly had a military-grade weapon with him at the time he took off.

An investigation into the matter is underway at Fort Liggett.

