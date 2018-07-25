SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The high temperature in Sacramento topped out at 109 degrees today, tying a record that dates back to 1979.

As the temperatures soar into the triple digits, it’s hard to beat the heat, but officials say failure to do so can be extremely dangerous.

“It’s just so brutal, it’s just so hot, it’s unbearable,” said one California State Fair visitor.

Enjoying any kind of outdoor activities could burn you right out.

“The sun really beats down on you especially if you’re wearing a full face of makeup it just melts off,” said a Rocklin teen.

For Fairytale Town Summer Concert Series, at least there’s plenty of shade.

“It’s actually not as bad as I thought it was going to be. We have friends with little babies too, so we thought,” exclaimed one mom of two in Land Park.

This time of year can be extremely dangerous outdoors.

“We get an uptick in calls associated with heat when it’s this hot,” said Captain Keith Wade with the Sacramento Fire Department. “It’s oppressive and it can really shock you into, ‘wow this is hard to function, this is hard to focus’ and mentally fatigues you.”

Especially for those who can’t seek indoors.

“Can this weather kill?” he said. “(Temperatures) 104, 106 definitely,” said Wade.

That’s why many events like our beloved River Cats games start so late and on Wednesday’s the games really go to the dog days of summer.

“There’s not a lot of things to do, so when I found out early this year when you were doing Wet Nose Wednesdays I thought we are going to be there all summer!” said one woman.

While the fans may not like the high heat, the players love it!

Experts say over 110 degrees means a 50 percent greater chance of hitting a home run.

“We are in the right spot, so hopefully we get a ball,” a fan cheered.

The city says it’s not quite hot enough to open emergency cooling shelters.

It has to be three days of 105-degree highs with lows not below 75 at night.

Right now, there are no plans to open the shelters.