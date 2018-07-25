Filed Under:death, Homicide, North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Sheriff’s department homicide detectives are looking into a suspicious death in North Highlands.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities received the report of a body at 4601 Watt Avenue, according to a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

The scene is outside of a Del Taco restaurant.

The victim, a male, may have been intentionally run over by a vehicle. Witnesses are cooperating with law enforcement officials who hope to get a vehicle and a suspect description.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

