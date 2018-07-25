GALT FIRES:Two lanes, one in each direction on Highway 99, are now open.
Filed Under:Dixon, horses

DIXON (CBS13) – Three missing horses thought to be stolen late last week have been found safe.

Three quarter horses that went missing from a Dixon ranch have been found. Rancher Brian Thiel says he last saw his horses Thursday night in this ranching area but when he came back Saturday, three were missing.

The horses were found miles away and across a river. They were found by recognized by a CBS13.com visitor who happened to see the story and gave authorities a call.

The three horses have a combined value of $120,000.

