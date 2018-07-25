SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person is dead after a crash off of Interstate 5 in Sacramento Wednesday morning.

The scene is along the northbound side of the freeway, just north of 43rd Avenue.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Witnesses told officers that an SUV was speeding on the freeway when the vehicle swerved and went down an embankment.

The SUV rolled and ended up on its side. A person was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says, but no further details were given.

Part of one lane on northbound I-5 is blocked and drivers should be aware of emergency crews on the shoulder.