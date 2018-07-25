LODI (CBS13) – A deadly crash has traffic backed up into Lodi Wednesday morning.

The scene is along northbound Highway 99, neat the Armstrong Road offramp.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. It is unclear what led up to the crash, but a car involved ended up blocking the number 3 lane.

At least one person has died in the crash, CHP confirms.

A SigAlert has been issued due to the right two lanes being blocked as officers investigate the crash.

CHP says it will be several hours until the lanes reopen.