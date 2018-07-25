SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department took over the Golden 1 Center tonight, looking for a few good recruits.

Officers held a boot camp hoping to find some future officers to re-fill their ranks.

“It’s one thing for someone to apply and know them on paper,” said Ofc. Marcus Basquez, a Sacramento Police Department recruiter. “And see them on a weekly basis, we get to know their personality.”

The department is hosting a weekly workout for anyone who wants to join the force or to see what it’s like.

To work out like a police cadet

“I am in the hiring process at Sac PD,” said Kevin Moorman.

Moorman is one of the potential cadets trying to get a job with the department.

They get to see your face and kind of get an idea of your work ethic,” he said.

But the department is hoping these meetups also look fun, and can pull in even more recruits.

“For a lot of these applicants it is pretty significant we did this on the Kings court,” said Bazquez.

And with 86 applicants that showed up tonight, it might be working.

“We are hiring just as many people as we can,” said Bazquez.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn says his agency is looking to fill more than 100 vacancies, with a goal to be fully staffed by the end of next year.