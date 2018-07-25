SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An arrest has been made in the June murder of a 59-year-old man in south Sacramento.

The incident happened on June 24. Deputies responded to a home along the 6300 block of Burns Way early that morning to investigate after a man found his friend dead in a home.

Due to the condition the man was found in, and the condition of the home, detectives believed the 59-year-old man to be a victim of homicide.

Monday, 25-year-old Sacramento David Saechao was arrested in connection to the investigation.

Saechao was already in custody on different charges, is now facing a felony murder charge. He’s being held without bail.

The identity of the man found dead has not been released by corner’s office yet as officials are still trying to contact his next of kin.