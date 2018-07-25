CALABASAS (CBS13) – The Kardashians are hiring!

Kardashian Jenner Communications posted a listing on LinkedIn for an Email Marketing Manager, Beauty.

The full-time position is based in Calabasas and requires at least 2 to 3 years in email marketing in the beauty industry.

So what does an Email Marketing Manager do? According to the job listing, the employee will attend a weekly meeting to discuss strategy, launches, and future marketing opportunities; will maintain an email marketing calendar; understand how to track campaigns; research trends and changes in technology; and provide performance summaries to business owners and senior leadership.

The person hired will be:

Responsible for accurate audience selection and deployment of email supporting business needs

Coordinate all campaign components

Responsible for creating email campaigns from start to finish, including design

Must understand audience selection and segmentation, share creative request responsibilities, configure/verify URL tracking, deploy campaigns using tools/interfaces

Identify and implement industry “best practices,” quality control procedures, run high quality marketing campaigns

Ensure high deliverability of campaigns by utilizing various tools, practices, partners

Triage and troubleshoot issues

You can read the full job description and apply HERE.