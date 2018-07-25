GALT FIRES:Highway 99 remains closed as firefighters battle three fires
CALABASAS (CBS13) – The Kardashians are hiring!

Kardashian Jenner Communications posted a listing on LinkedIn for an Email Marketing Manager, Beauty.

The full-time position is based in Calabasas and requires at least 2 to 3 years in email marketing in the beauty industry.

So what does an Email Marketing Manager do? According to the job listing, the employee will attend a weekly meeting to discuss strategy, launches, and future marketing opportunities; will maintain an email marketing calendar; understand how to track campaigns; research trends and changes in technology; and provide performance summaries to business owners and senior leadership.

The person hired will be:

  • Responsible for accurate audience selection and deployment of email supporting business needs
  • Coordinate all campaign components
  • Responsible for creating email campaigns from start to finish, including design
  • Must understand audience selection and segmentation, share creative request responsibilities, configure/verify URL tracking, deploy campaigns using tools/interfaces
  • Identify and implement industry “best practices,” quality control procedures, run high quality marketing campaigns
  • Ensure high deliverability of campaigns by utilizing various tools, practices, partners
  • Triage and troubleshoot issues

You can read the full job description and apply HERE.

