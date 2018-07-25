Comments
CALABASAS (CBS13) – The Kardashians are hiring!
Kardashian Jenner Communications posted a listing on LinkedIn for an Email Marketing Manager, Beauty.
The full-time position is based in Calabasas and requires at least 2 to 3 years in email marketing in the beauty industry.
So what does an Email Marketing Manager do? According to the job listing, the employee will attend a weekly meeting to discuss strategy, launches, and future marketing opportunities; will maintain an email marketing calendar; understand how to track campaigns; research trends and changes in technology; and provide performance summaries to business owners and senior leadership.
The person hired will be:
- Responsible for accurate audience selection and deployment of email supporting business needs
- Coordinate all campaign components
- Responsible for creating email campaigns from start to finish, including design
- Must understand audience selection and segmentation, share creative request responsibilities, configure/verify URL tracking, deploy campaigns using tools/interfaces
- Identify and implement industry “best practices,” quality control procedures, run high quality marketing campaigns
- Ensure high deliverability of campaigns by utilizing various tools, practices, partners
- Triage and troubleshoot issues
You can read the full job description and apply HERE.