Filed Under:South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A fire destroyed a south Sacramento home and left two dogs dead late Wednesday morning, authorities say.

The scene was along the 8400 block of Varney Avenue.

Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded around 10 a.m. and found heavy flames coming from the home. Firefighters had flames under control within a half hour, but not before the home was left with significant damage.

A total of four adults lived at the home; all got out safely. However, firefighters say two dogs died in the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the people displaced by the fire.

It’s unclear, at this point, what caused the fire.

