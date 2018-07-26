STOCKTON (CBS13) – After a violent attack on another Stockton food vendor, a downtown business is stepping in to help. The latest victim is Bernardo Perez, 49, a father of four who was shot during an attempted robbery.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been a half a dozen attacks on food vendors, and it’s causing concern for not just the community, but police as well.

Perez said he’s grateful to be alive. He’s also thankful for the help he’s been receiving from people around the community, including from businessman Samuel Vasquez.

Samuel Vasquez, owner of Black Rose Tattoo in #Stockton is helping food vendor shot in attempted robbery get back on his feet – @CBSSacramento at 5. pic.twitter.com/Yv0ccAi3fh — Carlos Correa (@CarlosCorrea2) July 26, 2018

The attack happened just a mile away from Black Rose Tattoo Parlor in downtown Stockton.

“My goal is to ensure that his family is taken care of, that he is taken care of, that he can rest man,” said Samuel Vasquez, owner of Black Rose.

Perez was shot during an attempted robbery at Constitution Park. He sells food from a cart during the day in order to provide for his family back home in Mexico.

“I saw was two young men approaching me with guns. I reached for my knife and it must have scared them because they started shooting at me,” said Perez.

Perez said the suspects shot at least 10 rounds, but only one bullet actually hit him — in the shoulder.

“At that very moment, I thought my life was over and I was going to die,” he said.

Perez is unable to ride the bicycle he uses for work. So, Vasquez, who met him five years ago, decided to raise money through his business to help him get on his feet.

“He’s going to be broke, he doesn’t have insurance, he doesn’t have help,” said Vasquez.

Over the last six months, Stockton Police officers have investigated half a dozen attacks and robberies on food vendors. The department’s neighborhood impact team continues to work with them providing safety tips.

“These attacks aren’t just happening in one area of Stockton, they are happening all over Stockton and some are occurring in daytime hours, so we know people are actually seeing who these suspects are. We need them to do the right thing,” said Joe Silva of the Stockton Police Department.

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to contact Stockton Crime Stoppers.