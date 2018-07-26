SHASTA CITY, Calif. (AP) — The explosive Carr Fire has burned dozens of homes, injured firefighters and civilians, and reached the city of Redding.

Scott McLean, a spokesman for the crews battling the Carr Fire, says the Shasta County blaze is moving rapidly and “taking everything down in its path.”

He says the fire has burned dozens of homes in the communities of Shasta, Keswick and the west side of Redding, a city of about 92,000 people.

McLean says the situation is “very dynamic” and that it’s “a heck of a fight.” He says an unknown number of firefighters and civilians have burns but couldn’t elaborate. No deaths have been reported.

The 45-square-mile (115-square-kilometer) fire that began Monday tripled in size overnight Thursday amid scorching temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions.