  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:02 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carr Fire, Fire Watch, Redding
(Credit: Caltrans D2)

SHASTA CITY, Calif. (AP) — The explosive Carr Fire has burned dozens of homes, injured firefighters and civilians, and reached the city of Redding.

Scott McLean, a spokesman for the crews battling the Carr Fire, says the Shasta County blaze is moving rapidly and “taking everything down in its path.”

He says the fire has burned dozens of homes in the communities of Shasta, Keswick and the west side of Redding, a city of about 92,000 people.

McLean says the situation is “very dynamic” and that it’s “a heck of a fight.” He says an unknown number of firefighters and civilians have burns but couldn’t elaborate. No deaths have been reported.

The 45-square-mile (115-square-kilometer) fire that began Monday tripled in size overnight Thursday amid scorching temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s