PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a crash that killed two people in Placer County along Interstate 80 late Thursday morning.

The scene is on the westbound side of I-80 near the Gold Run Road offramp.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. Two people were killed in the crash, officials with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash and whether it was intentional or unintentional, the sheriff’s office says.

Drivers are being advised to use caution if heading through the area.

More information to come.