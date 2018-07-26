  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California Highway Patrol, Gold Run, Placer County

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a crash that killed two people in Placer County along Interstate 80 late Thursday morning.

The scene is on the westbound side of I-80 near the Gold Run Road offramp.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. Two people were killed in the crash, officials with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash and whether it was intentional or unintentional, the sheriff’s office says.

Drivers are being advised to use caution if heading through the area.

More information to come. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s