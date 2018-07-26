WASHINGTON, DC (CBS13) – Hungry Man joined the list of foods being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety And Inspection Service issued the public health alert for the Hungry Man Chipotle BBQ Sauced Boneless Chicken Wyngz.” The 15-25 ounce frozen microwave dinners have a best buy date of September 6, 2019. The product was shipped to Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

This is the latest food to be recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. All of the involved foods contain whey powder that is being voluntarily recalled by Associated Milk Products, Inc.

The Hungry Man product used the whey powder to make the ranch dressing seasoning.

If you have one of the recalled products either throw it away or return it to the store where you bought it. You can also contact the manufacturer, Pinnacle Foods, at 1-888-257-1057.

Salmonella typically appears within 12-72 hours of consumption. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever and can last 4-7 days.