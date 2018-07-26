NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Deputies say a man looks to have been intentionally run over in the parking lot of a Sacramento County area fast food restaurant.

The scene was at the Del Taco on the 4600 block of Watt Avenue.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the scene just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of someone being run over. An injured man was found at the scene – he was soon pronounced dead by medics.

Information from witnesses leads investigators to believe the man was intentionally run over.

“So far everyone is cooperating,” said Sgt. Shaun Hampton with the sheriff’s department. “We have several witnesses who saw what happened. We’re attempting to obtain information from them through interviews.”

The suspect car was last seen speeding off down southbound Orange Grove Avenue. It’s described as light-color, full-size pickup truck.

It is unclear what led up to the man being run over, and no motive has been established.

The identity of the man run over has not been released at this point in the investigation.