SACRAMENTO (Hoodline) – Just how far does your rental dollar go in Sacramento?

We’ve rounded up the latest offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Sacramento if you don’t want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.

Take a peek at what listings the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

3901 H St. (East Sacramento)

Listed at $1,495/month, this 525-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 3901 H St. in East Sac.

The building has on-site laundry and is just a quick walk from McKinley Park, while the upstairs unit boasts all-new appliances, kitchen cabinets, and flooring. Some pets are welcome on a case-by-case basis, with an additional pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

407 Florin Road (Greenhaven)

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 407 Florin Road. It’s listed for $1,470/month for its 750 square feet of space.

The building is the big draw here: it offers not only a fitness center, swimming pool and spa, and parking, but an outdoor barbecue and picnic area by the 60-acre lake. In the unit, you’ll find wood flooring, ceiling fans, and a private balcony or patio. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, but is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

2400 Sierra Blvd. (Arden-Arcade)

Here’s a 684-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2400 Sierra Blvd. that’s going for $1,485/month.

In the unit, you’ll get a dishwasher, central air conditioning, and a walk-in closet. The secured building’s amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: up to 2 cats and dogs are welcome (with additional deposit and pet rent, and subject to breed restrictions.)

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable and has a few transit options.

