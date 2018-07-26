Filed Under:san joaquin county, Stockton

LATHROP (CBS13) – A San Joaquin County Supervisor was arrested on suspicion of DUI Wednesday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol says officers responded to a crash along northbound Interstate 5 near Lathrop Road just after 4 p.m. Three cars were involved.

Officers investigating the incident found that a car, being driven by Thomas Anthony Patti, had rear-ended one car – causing the second car to rear-end another car.

Patti showed objective signs and symptoms of intoxication, officers say, and he was soon arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence.

No one was hurt in the crash, CHP says.

Patti serves as supervisor for San Joaquin County’s District 3. He was elected in 2016 and his term ends in 2021.

 

