TRUCKEE (CBS13) – A small earthquake was felt across the high country early Thursday morning.

According to the US Geological Survey, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook the region a little after midnight.

The quake was centered south of Truckee and west of Kings Beach.

Residents as far away as South Lake Tahoe and Placerville reported feeling shaking.

No significant damage has been reported as a result of the quake.