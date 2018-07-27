REDDING (CBS13/AP) – The latest on the Carr Fire burning in Shasta County and into Redding:

6:08 a.m.

A Redding TV station, located near the Sundial Bridge and the Sacramento River, was forced to evacuate during their coverage of the Carr Fire Thursday night.

Anchors with KRCR announced that the station was evacuating while on-air, then signed off.

“We are going to leave the station because it is now unsafe to be here. So like I said, we have all the information on our websites, and of course, we’ll be updating you from there, just as much as we can. And we’re gonna go out on the skycam for you,” the anchors said.

Head to the Cal Fire website for the latest evacuation information: http://www.fire.ca.gov/current_incidents/incidentdetails/Index/2164

5:01 a.m.

A fire official says an explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator as he fought to contain the blaze and injured three firefighters.

Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean says the Carr Fire in Shasta County burned over the bulldozer operator, who was hired privately, and his equipment. He says the man’s body was found late Thursday.

McLean says three firefighters and an unknown number of civilians have burns but didn’t know the extent.

He says the fire is “taking everything down in its path.”

The blaze has burned dozens of homes in the communities of Shasta, Keswick and the west side of Redding, a city of about 92,000 people.

McLean says the situation is chaotic as Redding residents who had little warning try to evacuate.