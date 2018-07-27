ELK GROVE (Hoodline) – Interested in discovering the newest businesses to open in Elk Grove? From a sushi joint to a Mexican market, read on for the newest hotspots to open for business in the city.

Miyabi

2513 W. Taron Court, Suite 120

PHOTO: LILY L./YELP

Miyabi is a family-owned Japanese restaurant and sushi bar located at 2513 W. Taron Court, Suite 120. The new arrival is serving up Japanese classic comfort foods in addition to its sushi and sashimi.

The house specialty rolls include the Sacramento, filled with soft-shell crab and topped with avocado, tuna, salmon and yellowtail, and diners can also expect to find entrees like the pepperfin albacore with daikon, jalapeño and ponzu sauce.

The non-seafood menu items include oyako donburi (chicken and egg over rice) and some plant-based options, like the Vegan roll with tempura yam and asparagus, topped with avocado and crushed honey walnuts.

Yelp users are excited about Miyabi, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews on the site.

“The food tasted really good. I’m ready to call this place the best in Elk Grove. The tuna was the best. It tasted really fresh and the peppers they put on it were the perfect touch,” wrote Yelper Brandon F., adding: “A very fair price for the amount of food we received. They gave us very large portions.”

And Jess Y. noted, “If you’re into baked rolls, the baked scallop roll was good! It was baked very well and it didn’t fall apart when you tried to separate it.”

Miyabi is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday, noon–11 p.m. on Saturday, and noon–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Wa Sushi & Ramen

9160 E. Stockton Blvd., Suite 130

PHOTO: WA SUSHI & RAMEN/YELP

Wa Sushi & Ramen is a sushi bar that also offers ramen, udon, a raw bar and more in its space at 9160 E. Stockton Blvd., Suite 130. The family-owned business

On the menu, look for the signature 16-hour simmered tonkotsu broth ramen with chashu pork, softboiled eggs and wood ear mushrooms; or the pepperfin albacore with jalapeños and ponzu sauce. Diners will also find a few fusion choices, like a pork katsu burger and a pork belly skewers.

Wa Sushi & Ramen currently holds 3.5 stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp, indicating generally positive reviews.

“Forget going to midtown for ramen! EG is where it’s at!” enthused Yelper Ninarae N., who reviewed Wa Sushi & Ramen on July 7. “If food was fashion, Wa Sushi & Ramen would be the high-fashion runway show… This meat is ultra tasty with the perfect texture. ”

“Prices are more expensive than other typical Japanese restaurants I’ve been to,” Yelper J W. noted, echoing several other reviewers’ concerns about the prices. “Customer service was good but food price, food quality and quantity killed the rating.”

Wa Sushi & Ramen is open from 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4 p.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Ha Noi Pho

9341 Big Horn Blvd.

PHOTO: LYQUANG H./YELP

Ha Noi Pho is a family-owned Vietnamese and Chinese joint located at 9341 Big Horn Blvd. that specializes in house-made fresh noodles for its bowls of phở and hủ tiếu (South Vietnamese pork and seafood noodle soup).

Besides the extensive soup and noodle options (any bowl of pho can be made “Hanoi style,” with fresh noodles, for an additional 50 cents) customers can choose from a wide selection of other Vietnamese and Chinese dishes, like Vietnamese pan-fried noodles with barbecue pork and housemade gravy.

Ha Noi Pho currently holds 3.5 stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp, indicating positive impressions from most.

“The broth was super hot even after throwing the entire mound of bean sprouts into it to cook, which is important,” Bryant J. noted. “It was very flavorful… Overall, my new go to spot for pho.”

But Yelper Jeff B., who reviewed the spot on July 8, wrote, “Broth was good but the beef was over peppered. The pepper was too powerful and kind of made the experience a drag.”

Ha Noi Pho is open from 10 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Las Cuatro Mexican Market

8698 Elk Grove Blvd., Suite 3

PHOTO: BRUCE S./YELP

Las Cuatro Mexican Market is a supermarket specializing in Mexican groceries, as we previously reported.

As well as fresh produce and canned goods, shoppers can expect to find a large selection of spices and dried chiles. Fresh salsas and dishes like chicken fajitas fill the grocery store’s prepared foods section.

Yelp users are generally positive about Las Cuatro Mexican Market, which currently holds four stars out of three reviews on the site.

Yelper Imagic Nails S., who reviewed Las Cuatro Mexican Market on June 6, wrote, “The next go to place in Elk Grove! Good quality service and produce.”

And Yelper Andresirma H., who reviewed the market on June 29, wrote, “Not much selection, but they just opened. Maybe there is more to come? I bought some chuletas there, and they were delicious.”

Las Cuatro Mexican Market is open from 8 a.m.–8 p.m. daily.