ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A woman was killed after losing control of her SUV and crashing in Elk Grove Friday night.

The scene was on Willard Parkway, just south of Whitelock Parkway.

Elk Grove police say, just before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to investigate a reported crash. At the scene, officers found that a 2012 Nissan had crashed into a tree in the center median.

(2/2) Roadway will be closed for approximately 4-5 hours pic.twitter.com/T7bMc17CMA — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) July 27, 2018

The driver, only identified as a woman at this point, was taken to the hospital. She was later pronounced dead, police say.

Investigators believe the woman was driving northbound on Franklin Boulevard when, for an unknown reason, she lost control and crossed over into southbound Willard Parkway before crashing into the tree.

The crash is still under investigation, police say.