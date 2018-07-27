MODESTO (CBS13) – A local nurse has vanished after telling friends she was heading to Tahoe.

The El Dorado County Office was contacted by 40-year-old Jessica Youssi after she missed work both Monday and Tuesday.

According to Jessica’s Facebook post on Saturday, she was heading to Tahoe. The post was made around noon from Rocklin. A friend says she made it to Tahoe, but never showed up Sunday for their plans.

That evening, she was spotted all the way down in Ripon having drinks with a friend.

Jessica nor her black Toyota pickup have been seen since, according to investigators.

Nobody has heard from her, and her cellphone and social media accounts have been silenced.

Authorities won’t confirm, but Jessica’s friends say police are no longer searching for Jessica in the Tahoe area. The focus is now shifting to Ripon.

They also said there’s no reason to suspect foul play just yet.