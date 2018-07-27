STOCKTON (CBS13) – Imagine getting the chance to sing with one of the world’s best-selling rock bands of all time and then performing their iconic song in front of hundreds of fans.

Well, that’s exactly what some lucky high school students from Stockton are getting ready to do.

Members of the Lincoln High School choir are used to performing in front of large crowds, but not like the stage they will be performing on this weekend. They’re about to sing alongside rock-n-roll royalty.

“It’s all been really unbelievable because I never expected to be on the same stage as them, or even like within 400 feet of them. So, it’s really exciting for me and really exciting for everybody else,” said student Daniel Davis.

The young singers will be performing with Foreigner, the rock band that’s sold more than 80 million records worldwide. Its biggest hit “I want to know what love is.”

“Being in a concert with a famous band is a new experience for me and it’s really exciting just to know, and I’m really anticipating that,” said choir member, Camila Naranjo.

The band invited the students to perform with them during a special weekend concert after teachers say they submitted a video and won a contest. They’ve been practicing ever since.

“It’s pretty good, like since we auditioned and everything, we all have pretty good voices, and pretty strong and everything. He tells us to jump and we jump,” said student Kaitlin Broderick Kain.

Foreigner invites high school choirs to share the stage all across the country. It’s their way to promote music education. For this choir, it’s about the experience of a lifetime.

“I want them to walk away with being great performers and being professional performers in that, they know exactly how to get their whole soul every time that they are on stage,” said Paul Kimball, a teacher at Lincoln High School.

The students are performing Sunday at the Ironstone Amphitheatre in Murphys.