ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – A long-time Orangevale business has fallen on some hard times. Now, the community is rallying to keep the doors open and to help a family in need.

The store’s owner is sick and can no longer work, so his son and wife have been trying to keep the business afloat. This really all came about by a concerned customer who noticed service hadn’t been quite the same. She asked some questions and discovered this family had been struggling.

For all the years that it’s served others, owner deserved to have the community return the favor.

Inside this warehouse, machines can’t be repaired fast enough.

“We’re behind and it’s hard to keep up,” said Christy Shelley, the shop owner’s wife.

Gary’s Mower Shop, a staple in Orangevale for more than 30 years, was in danger of closing for good..

“We weren’t going to be able to make it,” said Christy.

Until an unexpected blessing walked through the doors.

“There’s a back story, there’s a big backstory,” she said.

On Monday, Kris Glass, a long-time customer, came to pick up a leaf blower brought in more than a month ago. She was told it wasn’t ready yet so she left but didn’t get far.

“Something prompted me. I say it’s the Holy Spirit, to turn around and go back in and see how can you help,” said Glass.

Glass spoke with the shop employee who turned out to be the owner’s 19-year old son.

He’s been managing the shop while his dad battles cancer.

“And then he sort of opened up and said ‘we’re four months behind on the rent, we’re behind on getting some tools out,'” said Glass.

Glass knew she had to do something.

“I didn’t know how I could help. I mean, I can’t fix a lawnmower,” she said.

So, she turned to social media.

“Some of the Facebook comments are, ‘oh we love these guys.'” she said.

And they started an online fundraiser, which has already pulled in more than $3,000.

“There are no words to say how much that means,” said Christy.

Repairing what’s been broken for decades, Gary’s Mower Shop is now bringing a community closer when times get tough.