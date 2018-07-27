REDDING (CBS13) – Concerned family members and friends are searching for a Redding woman and her two great-grandchildren who haven’t been seen since they evacuated from their home because of the advancing Carr Fire.

Shelley Hoskison is the aunt of five-year-old James and four-year-old Emily Roberts. She says her grandmother Melody Bledsoe was at home with the kids on Quartz Hill Road when they were told to evacuate. Melody’s husband, Ed, says they haven’t been heard from since.

He says their home is now a total loss.

Shelly contacted the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Red Cross, but no luck. She says Emily and James are shy, and if they’re separated, may not want to talk to strangers.

She hopes someone might know the whereabouts of the three.