ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A cheer coach who was arrested after allegedly drinking under the influence has resigned from her position.

The Roseville Joint Unified School District confirmed Friday that Gabriella Vega resigned from her position as coach at Roseville High School.

Vega was chaperoning a dozen students at an out-of-town cheer camp last weekend at Sonoma State University. Campus police said, on Sunday night, a report was made that a person was driving erratically.

The driver, the 22-year-old Vega, then crashed into a tree. That’s when campus police arrested her.

No one was injured and only minor damage was done to the car, police said.

Vega was booked into Sonoma County Jail that night but has since been released from custody. She was placed administrative leave by the school district prior to her resignation.