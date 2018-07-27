MODESTO (CBS13) – A Modesto nurse vanished after telling friends she was heading to Lake Tahoe. Her friends say her disappearance is a mystery, but police say they aren’t suspecting foul play.

The El Dorado County Office was contacted by 40-year-old Jessica Youssi after she missed work both Monday and Tuesday.

According to Jessica’s Facebook post on Saturday around noon from Rocklin, she was heading to Lake Tahoe.

She then reportedly made it to Tahoe but never showed up Sunday for their plans, according to her friend. That evening, she was spotted in Ripon — over 100 miles away — having drinks with a friend.

Neither Jessica nor her black Toyota pickup has been seen since, according to investigators. Nobody has heard from her, and her cellphone and social media accounts have been silenced.

Jessica’s friends say police are no longer searching for Jessica in the Tahoe area, which police won’t confirm. The focus is now shifting to Ripon.

Police also say there’s no reason to suspect foul play just yet.