SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A big rig carrying thousands of pounds of products for Walgreens crashed off Interstate 5 north of Stockton early Friday morning.

The scene is off the northbound side of I-5, near the Highway 12 offramp.

A big rig truck carrying thousands of pounds of product for Walgreens left the roadway, hit a guard rail & came to rest on its side in a field near NB I-5 & the HWY 12 offramp. The driver and a small dog appear to be ok. Traffic is slow going through the area. @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/TjD060HxGd — Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) July 27, 2018

California Highway Patrol says, around 3:30 a.m., the big rig left the road and hit a guardrail. It then took out several signs before it went down a 50-foot embankment before coming to a rest on its side in a crop field.

While the truck appears to be a tangled mess, the driver and his small dog appear to be OK and were seen collecting their things and hiking up the embankment to talk with CHP.

All lanes of traffic are open, but CHP did put out some flares.

CHP is now trying to figure out how to get the big rig out of the embankment.