YOSEMITE N.P. (CBS13) – The Yosemite Valley will reopen to all visitors at 4 p.m. on Friday, August 3.

Limited visitor services will be available inside Yosemite Valley, including campgrounds, lodging, and food service operations, according to a statement from park officials.

The park has been closed since July 25 because of smoke from the Ferguson Fire. Heavy smoke blowing into Yosemite Valley prompted officials to make the call to close the park, turning it into a ghost town.