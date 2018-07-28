Steele Canyon, Napa County, (CBS 13 Sacramento)- Cal Fire as well as other State Mutual Aid Participating Fire Agencies are fighting a new fire in Napa County.

The fire Began at 4:30pm Saturday afternoon according to Cal Fire who tells us the Blaze is threatening multiple structures and has burned about 100 acres at this time.

Crews from as far away as Grass Valley are currently enroute. Fire officials have evacuated the Berryessa Highland areas of Steele Canyon from Rimrock to Headlands Drive.

There is little information as to what type of materials are burning at this hour.